Major roads near Tahoka, O’Donnell closed due to flash flooding

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Major roads, including Hwy. 87, have been closed in Lynn County due to flash flooding.

Multiple vehicles have crashed north of O’Donnell due to mud on the roadway and flooding in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Hwy. 87 and Hwy. 380 have been closed. Other roadways in the area also flooded.

Road closures in Lynn County (Texas Department of Transportation)

As of 11 a.m., O’Donnell has seen at least 5.4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The warning stated the following:

“Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall in O’Donnell. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 20 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.”

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the flooding subsides.

