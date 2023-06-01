Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Major roads near Tahoka, O’Donnell closed due to flash flooding

Flooding in Lynn County
Flooding in Lynn County(Kerry Robins)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Major roads, including Hwy. 87, have been closed in Lynn County due to flash flooding.

Multiple vehicles have crashed north of O’Donnell due to mud on the roadway and flooding in the area, according to the National Weather Service. Hwy. 87 and Hwy. 380 have been closed. Other roadways in the area also flooded.

Road closures in Lynn County
Road closures in Lynn County(Texas Department of Transportation)

As of 11 a.m., O’Donnell has seen at least 5.4 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the area around 11 a.m. on Thursday. The warning stated the following:

“Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall in O’Donnell. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 20 minutes. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.”

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until the flooding subsides.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT assist near 71st St.
Lubbock police, TAG arrest two involved in drive-by shooting, seize new evidence
Wesley Rush, 60
Lubbock man reported missing found safe
FM 1729 crash
3-vehicle crash in northeast Lubbock Co. leaves one seriously injured
Texas Tech University football.
Texas Tech, Big 12 announce five football game times
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas

Latest News

FM 1729 crash
3-vehicle crash in northeast Lubbock Co. leaves one seriously injured
Wesley Rush, 60
Lubbock man reported missing found safe
On Daybreak Today
Thursday morning top stories: 2 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting
Raul Meza Jr., 62, is facing charges in the deaths of his roommate, Jesse Fraga, and Gloria...
Texas girl’s killer faces new murder charges, may be ‘serial killer,’ police say