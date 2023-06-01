Medically Speaking
Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns

FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money for the long term with these apps because their funds might not be safe during a financial crisis, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned on Thursday, June 1, 2023.(Patrick Semansky | AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money for the long term with these apps because their funds might not be safe during a crisis, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned on Thursday.

The alert comes several weeks after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank, which all experienced bank runs after fearful customers with uninsured deposits pulled their money en masse.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures bank accounts up to $250,000. But money stored in Venmo or CashApp or Apple Pay Cash is not being held in a traditional bank account. So, if there is an event similar to a bank run with these payment apps, those funds may not be protected.

Some of these funds may be eligible for pass-through insurance coverage if the customers do certain activities with the apps, the CFPB says, but generally by default these apps are not covered by deposit insurance.

“We find that stored funds can be at risk of loss in the event of financial distress or failure of the entity operating the nonbank payment platform, and often are not placed in an account at a bank or credit union and lack individual deposit insurance coverage,” the CFPB said.

“Consumers may not fully appreciate when, or under what conditions, they would be protected by deposit insurance,” the agency added in its report.

Peer-to-Peer payment apps and non-banks offering bank-like services have exploded in popularity in the last decade. Venmo now has more than 90 million customers and recently announced it was going to allow parents to create accounts for their teenage children, potentially bringing in tens of millions more customers for the app.

Apple recently announced a savings account tied to its Apple Card that is operated by Goldman Sachs. The savings account took in billions of dollars in deposits within days of its launch.

PayPal, which owns Venmo, as well as Apple Inc. and Square, owner of CashApp, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

