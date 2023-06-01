Severe storms sending more business to Lubbock dent shops

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With some severe storms already causing damage in the area, and more in the forecast, repair shops are seeing an uptick in business.

Whether it’s tennis ball or pea-sized hail, storms can give vehicles a new look. Allen Scott at A.S. Dent Shop near 34th and Slide has seen more drivers coming in lately with the dreaded makeover.

“Lubbock’s a hub city, so cars can get hailed in lots of different places and wind up in my shop. This one right here, this truck is from Dickens, and it’s probably the worst of the worst,” Scott said, referring to a large truck covered with dents.

He says customers come from all over the area, from Hobbs to Muleshoe. His shop performs paintless dent repairs, using a tool to tap the dents out one by one, inch by inch.

Depending on the damage, repairs can take anywhere from one day to two weeks.

“There’s a fast way to do things, and a right way to do things; and the right way takes a little longer,” Scott said.

Scott says hail chasers move in when storm season strikes, but it’s best to keep business local.

“You’re trusting your 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80-thousand dollar car to somebody you don’t even know,” Scott said.

Scott says local shops have experience, a reputation and are scam-free. So when the hail starts pouring down, he says to take your car in before filing an insurance claim.

“Some people come by, they don’t really have hail damage on their vehicle. It does no good to file a claim, and not have any hail damage. We have the special lights here, we can look at things, we can help you, help the customer figure out what they need to do,” Scott said.

