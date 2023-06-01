Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Severe storms sending more business to Lubbock dent shops

Repairs can take anywhere from one day to two weeks.
By Brittany Michaleson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With some severe storms already causing damage in the area, and more in the forecast, repair shops are seeing an uptick in business.

Whether it’s tennis ball or pea-sized hail, storms can give vehicles a new look. Allen Scott at A.S. Dent Shop near 34th and Slide has seen more drivers coming in lately with the dreaded makeover.

“Lubbock’s a hub city, so cars can get hailed in lots of different places and wind up in my shop. This one right here, this truck is from Dickens, and it’s probably the worst of the worst,” Scott said, referring to a large truck covered with dents.

He says customers come from all over the area, from Hobbs to Muleshoe. His shop performs paintless dent repairs, using a tool to tap the dents out one by one, inch by inch.

Depending on the damage, repairs can take anywhere from one day to two weeks.

“There’s a fast way to do things, and a right way to do things; and the right way takes a little longer,” Scott said.

Scott says hail chasers move in when storm season strikes, but it’s best to keep business local.

“You’re trusting your 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80-thousand dollar car to somebody you don’t even know,” Scott said.

Scott says local shops have experience, a reputation and are scam-free. So when the hail starts pouring down, he says to take your car in before filing an insurance claim.

“Some people come by, they don’t really have hail damage on their vehicle. It does no good to file a claim, and not have any hail damage. We have the special lights here, we can look at things, we can help you, help the customer figure out what they need to do,” Scott said.

Keep track of hail danger with the KCBD weather app on all your mobile devices. You’ll get up to the minute push alerts for severe weather, plus 24-7 interactive radar and customized local forecasts.

Download the KCBD First Alert Weather App for free from your Google Play or Apple stores.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning vehicle...
17-year-old dies after Saturday morning hit-and-run crash
2 arrested
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office: Woman accused of smuggling drugs into county jail
owner of Joyland
Joyland owner David Dean passes away Monday
88th and Ash Avenue
1 arrested after shots fired call in south Lubbock County
98th and Slide crash
1 person trapped after south Lubbock crash leaves truck on top of car

Latest News

Terry County Tractor named founding sponsor for Lubbock County Expo Center (10 p.m.)
Terry County Tractor Logo
Terry County Tractor to become founding sponsor for Lubbock County Expo Center
Badge from Hobbs Police Department
Suspect charged as accessory to deadly shooting in Hobbs
On Wednesday, The United Family presented CASA of the South Plains, Inc. with a check for...
CASA draws winners for Casas for CASA raffle