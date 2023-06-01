South Plains updated severe weather outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening. As has been the pattern, some of these storms may become severe. Have a plan in place for you and your family in case severe weather threatens.

What will everyone do? Where will everyone go? How will you contact each other? What’s the plan if there is no cell service? Put your plan together when the weather is calm, before severe weather may hit.

A slight risk of severe weather for the viewing area this afternoon and evening. (KCBD First Alert)

Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, and again Friday and Friday night, may produce wind gusts greater than 60 mph, hail up to around 2 inches, and flooding downpours. An isolated tornado or two is possible. The main threats are flooding and hail.

Rain chances will drop Saturday, but storms and rain will still be possible. Scattered storms remain throughout our 7 Day Forecast.

Scattered storms, some severe, are likely in our area Friday and Friday night. (KCBD First Alert)

Outside of storms and showers, it will be mostly cloudy, a little breezy, humid, with highs continuing below average. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees through the weekend. The first weekend of June.

Thunderstorms may be less numerous Saturday, slightly reducing your chance of rain for the day. (KCBD First Alert)

Watches and Warnings

In advance of anticipated severe weather, the National Weather Service (NWS) may issue a WATCH. In the case of a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch, this will cover a large area, many counties and perhaps portions of multiple states, and a long time, generally from one to six hours.

A WATCH is your heads up that the type of weather noted is possible during the watch time. Make a plan for you and your loved ones. Plan what you can do to prepare for the possible weather and what will you do if it heads your way.

Once severe weather is imminent or occurring, the NWS typically issues a WARNING. In the case of a severe thunderstorm or tornado, it will cover a small area, a portion of one or several counties* for a short amount of time, generally from 20 to 60 minutes.

A WARNING is your call to action. Put your plan into action. You need to have that plan before the weather turns severe. There likely won’t be time to make a plan and execute it once severe weather is on your doorstep.

Local forecast conditions support some storms becoming marginally severe. That is, gusts near 60 mph and hail up to about an inch across are possible. (KCBD First Alert)

*This is why you need to know what county you are in and the counties around you, and in what direction.

