Terry County Tractor to become founding sponsor for Lubbock County Expo Center

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Expo Center has secured another founding sponsor to help keep the project on track for its scheduled 2025 opening.

Terry County Tractor is set to announce its support for the expo center on Thursday. The company says it plans to support the project financially, and by providing equipment for the facility.

Terry County Tractor has served the Lubbock and Brownfield communities since 1972.

It’s one of several small Lubbock businesses to come to the table and offer support for the center. The money raised from founding sponsors will help finish construction of the expo center.

