Texas Tech announces signing of Bralyn Lux

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced Thursday the signing of transfer defensive back Bralyn Lux to an athletic scholarship agreement to join the Red Raiders for the upcoming 2023 season.

Lux, who joins the Red Raiders from Fresno State, has two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders where he will bring immediate depth to the secondary as a former Burlsworth Trophy nominee with 22 starts over his career. Lux enrolled at Texas Tech this week in time for the start of the Red Raiders’ summer strength and conditioning program.

“We are excited to have Bralyn be our final addition as we put our eyes completely on the fall,” McGuire said. “The secondary is one position where we feel, as a staff, you can never have too much talent. Bralyn will immediately add depth and experience in a room where we feel really strong at heading into this season. We’re excited he has chosen to become a Red Raider.”

Lux developed into a staple in the secondary during his three seasons at Fresno State as he made 89 tackles during that span to go along with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups. He started in 22 of 27 career games as a Bulldog after arriving as a walk-on who was placed on scholarship only two years later in 2021.

Lux, a native of San Jose, California, was named as only a redshirt freshman in 2019 a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is presented annually to the nation’s top walk-on. He led the Bulldogs with 30 tackles that season to go along with a forced fumble and interception during the COVID-19 shortened campaign. He followed with 24 tackles as a sophomore in 2020 over eight starts and then a career-high 35 stops and another interception a year ago despite missing four games due to injury.

Lux signed with Fresno State after a successful prep career at The King’s Academy in the Silicon Valley where he starred at both running back and in the secondary. Lux was an all-conference and all-area selection as a senior after carrying for 1,811 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns, while also totaling contributing defensively. Lux, like many other Texas Tech signees under McGuire, was also a standout on the track as the school record holder in the long jump.

Lux will see a familiar opponent for him when Texas Tech opens the 2023 season Sept. 2 at Mountain West Conference member Wyoming. He will make his debut inside Jones AT&T Stadium a week later on Sept. 9 when the Red Raiders host Oregon. Kickoff between Texas Tech and Wyoming is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

