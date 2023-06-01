Medically Speaking
Thursday morning top stories: 2 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Two arrested in drive-by shooting possibly connected to Bandidos motorcycle gang

Police searching for missing Lubbock man

Gov. Abbott appoints interim Attorney General

House passes debt ceiling bill

The measure raises the debt limit and caps federal spending for two years

The bill now goes to the Senate ahead of Monday’s deadline

Read more here: House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate

