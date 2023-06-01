Thursday morning top stories: 2 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting
Two arrested in drive-by shooting possibly connected to Bandidos motorcycle gang
- Two men are facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting near 41st and Vicksburg
- JoeDaniel Herrero and Mark Escobedo are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Police searching for missing Lubbock man
- Police are asking for help in locating 60-year-old Wesley Rush
- He was last seen near 39th and Ave. X last week
- Anyone with information on his location should call Detective Thurman at (806)755-2782
Gov. Abbott appoints interim Attorney General
- John Scott has been appointed as interim Texas Attorney General following the suspension of Ken Paxton
- Paxton will stand trial in the Senate before the end of August
House passes debt ceiling bill
The measure raises the debt limit and caps federal spending for two years
The bill now goes to the Senate ahead of Monday’s deadline
