Thursday morning top stories: 2 arrested in connection with drive-by shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Two arrested in drive-by shooting possibly connected to Bandidos motorcycle gang

Two men are facing charges in connection with a drive-by shooting near 41st and Vicksburg

JoeDaniel Herrero and Mark Escobedo are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Full story here: Lubbock police, TAG arrest two involved in drive-by shooting, seize new evidence

Police searching for missing Lubbock man

Police are asking for help in locating 60-year-old Wesley Rush

He was last seen near 39th and Ave. X last week

Anyone with information on his location should call Detective Thurman at (806)755-2782

Gov. Abbott appoints interim Attorney General

John Scott has been appointed as interim Texas Attorney General following the suspension of Ken Paxton

Paxton will stand trial in the Senate before the end of August

Details here: Gov. Abbott appoints John Scott as Interim Attorney General of Texas

House passes debt ceiling bill

The measure raises the debt limit and caps federal spending for two years

The bill now goes to the Senate ahead of Monday’s deadline

Read more here: House OKs debt ceiling bill to avoid default, sends Biden-McCarthy deal to Senate

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.