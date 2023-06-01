Medically Speaking
Whiteface woman dies in Hockley Co. crash

By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An early morning crash in Hockley County has left a Whiteface woman dead.

Just before 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, 38-year-old Linda Garza was driving south on Santa Fe Street about three miles northeast of Whiteface. According to a DPS report, both of her right tires went off the edge of the roadway. Garza overcorrected to the left, causing her vehicle travel into a field east of the road.

Her vehicle crashed into a boulder in the field.

Garza was seriously injured in the crash and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

