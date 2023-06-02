Citibus destroyed by engine fire at 19th & I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshals are investigating after a Citibus was destroyed by an engine fire on Thursday evening.

Lubbock Fire Rescue got the call at 8:03 p.m. and found a bus “with heavy fire coming from the engine compartment” at the intersection of 19th and I-27.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire with no injuries.

The Interstate 27 southbound frontage road at 19th Street is closed and should be opened back up by 10 p.m.

