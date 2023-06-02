Medically Speaking
City to Begin Overnight Pavement Resurfacing Work on June 4

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Beginning Sunday, June 4, Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement resurfacing work on the following areas:

  • Quaker Avenue from 24th Street to 50th Street
  • University Avenue from 98th Street to 114th Street
  • East 34th Street from I-27 to M.L.K.

Pavement resurfacing work will be performed during overnight hours (7 p.m. - 7 a.m.) and require changes to traffic flow during construction.

Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone.

Motorist are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.

Resurfacing project will take approximately eight nights to complete depending on weather and construction.If you have any questions or concerns, please call Street Department at 806-775-2608.

