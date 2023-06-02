Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Clovis police find over 2 kilos of cocaine, 15 firearms in home during drug bust

Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
Clovis Police Department badge (Source: Facebook)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico authorities have filed charges against two individuals after over 2 kilos of cocaine and 15 firearms were found in their home.

On May 26, agents with the Region V Drug Task Force arrived to a residence in the 1800 block of Jonquil Park. The agents had a search warrant relating to drug trafficking.

Upon entering the home, authorities found 15 guns within the residence, one of which had been reported stolen in Lubbock. Agents also located 2.1 kilos of cocaine and 39 grams of crack cocaine.

On Thursday, charges were filed against the two residents of the home: 35-year-old Justin Sneed and 28-year-old Sarah Ratigan. However, they are not listed in the Curry County Jail roster.

Sneed has been charged with the following:

  • Intent to distribute cocaine (2nd subsequent offense)(1st degree felony)
  • Felon in possession of a firearm (3rd degree felony)
  • Possession of stolen property (firearm)(4th degree felony)

Ratigan was charged with accessory to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Clovis police are asking anyone with information on this case or on the involved individuals to contact the police department at (575)769-1921. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CPD’s tip411 program. In addition, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575)763-7000.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Lynn County
Major roads near Tahoka, O’Donnell, Post closed due to flash flooding
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Whiteface woman dies in Hockley Co. crash
Wesley Rush, 60
Lubbock man reported missing found safe
Local forecast conditions support some storms becoming marginally severe. That is, gusts near...
South Plains updated severe weather outlook
FM 1729 crash
3-vehicle crash in northeast Lubbock Co. leaves one seriously injured

Latest News

Texas water supply bill on governor's desk
Raul Meza Jr., 62, is facing charges in the deaths of his roommate, Jesse Fraga, and Gloria...
Texas girl’s killer faces new murder charges, may be ‘serial killer,’ police say
Gov. Abbott appoints John Scott as interim Texas Attorney General.
Gov. Abbott appoints John Scott as Interim Attorney General of Texas
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas