Clovis police find over 2 kilos of cocaine, 15 firearms in home during drug bust

CLOVIS, New Mexico (KCBD) - New Mexico authorities have filed charges against two individuals after over 2 kilos of cocaine and 15 firearms were found in their home.

On May 26, agents with the Region V Drug Task Force arrived to a residence in the 1800 block of Jonquil Park. The agents had a search warrant relating to drug trafficking.

Upon entering the home, authorities found 15 guns within the residence, one of which had been reported stolen in Lubbock. Agents also located 2.1 kilos of cocaine and 39 grams of crack cocaine.

On Thursday, charges were filed against the two residents of the home: 35-year-old Justin Sneed and 28-year-old Sarah Ratigan. However, they are not listed in the Curry County Jail roster.

Sneed has been charged with the following:

Intent to distribute cocaine (2nd subsequent offense)(1st degree felony)

Felon in possession of a firearm (3rd degree felony)

Possession of stolen property (firearm)(4th degree felony)

Ratigan was charged with accessory to possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Clovis police are asking anyone with information on this case or on the involved individuals to contact the police department at (575)769-1921. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through CPD’s tip411 program. In addition, anonymous tips can be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at (575)763-7000.

