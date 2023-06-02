Medically Speaking
One seriously injured in west Lubbock shooting

6100 block of 37th St. shooting
6100 block of 37th St. shooting(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a Friday afternoon shooting in west Lubbock.

At 3:35 p.m., police were called to the 6100 block of 37th St. for reports of gunfire in the area.

6100 block of 37th St. shooting
6100 block of 37th St. shooting(KCBD, Peyton Toups)

Upon arrival, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. EMS was called to the scene and the victim was taken to UMC for treatment.

Police stated the individual suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

