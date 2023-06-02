One seriously injured in west Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a Friday afternoon shooting in west Lubbock.

At 3:35 p.m., police were called to the 6100 block of 37th St. for reports of gunfire in the area.

6100 block of 37th St. shooting (KCBD, Peyton Toups)

Upon arrival, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. EMS was called to the scene and the victim was taken to UMC for treatment.

Police stated the individual suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.