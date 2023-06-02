One seriously injured in west Lubbock shooting
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews responded to a Friday afternoon shooting in west Lubbock.
At 3:35 p.m., police were called to the 6100 block of 37th St. for reports of gunfire in the area.
Upon arrival, officers found a person with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. EMS was called to the scene and the victim was taken to UMC for treatment.
Police stated the individual suffered “serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
This is a developing story; please, check back later for updates.
