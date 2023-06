LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with our teams left in regional finals.

BASEBALL REGIONAL FINALS

Lubbock Cooper 6 Argyle 2 (Lubbock Cooper leads series 1-0)

New Home 5 Hawley 1 (New Home leads 1-0) New Home 12 Hawley 2 (New Home wins series and advances to State for 4th time in last 5 years)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.