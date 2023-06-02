FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado watch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - update 11:42 a.m. - A tornado watch has been issued for Lubbock and the South Plains, in effect until 8 p.m. Central Friday. It also stretches into parts of Eastern New Mexico, the Permian Basin and the Panhandle, counties in blue:

Tornado watch for counties in blue until 8 p.m. Central Friday, June 2. (KCBD)

Storms today will likely produce large hail and damaging wind. A few tornadoes are possible in the watch area. The Storm Prediction Center specified some storms could produce up to 3″-diameter hail and gusts to 80mph.

posted earlier Friday morning - It’s been an active few weeks on the South Plains. That will continue today, likely with more intense storms than we have seen recently.

Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind and flash flooding. A few tornadoes will be possible across the entire area. The most intense storms could produce hail to the size of baseballs, gusts to 75mph and significant flooding.

Storms have started to develop over Eastern New Mexico and the northwestern South Plains by late morning. These showers and storms will quickly move NNE.

The Storm Prediction Center issued this update at 10:34 a.m., highlighting the region where a watch will be issued by early afternoon. With storms already developing, the watch may be issued by late morning, depending how these first storms develop.

The highlighted area shows where a watch will likely be issued by early afternoon Friday. (KCBD)

Storms will continue to develop through early afternoon near the state line. These will spread eastward, closer to Lubbock by mid to late afternoon. Then the Rolling Plains by late afternoon into this evening.

Have multiple ways to get warnings today. One great option is the free KCBD First Alert Weather App. Enable notifications, which are specific to where you are or your saved locations. Also, a NOAA Weather Radio will provide instant updates. Keep in mind the tornado sirens now in place in Lubbock are designed to reach people outside; you may not hear it indoors.

