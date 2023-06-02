Friday morning top stories: Flooding closes parts of Highway 87
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Flooding closes parts of Highway 87
- Area roadways remain flooded after torrential rain caused flash flooding in parts of Lynn and Garza Counties
- Fast rising water left dozens of drivers stranded near O’Donnell
- WATCH: Major roads near Tahoka, O’Donnell, Post closed due to flash flooding
Red Raider Baseball to take on U-Conn in first round of NCAA Regional
- The first pitch is set for 11:00 a.m. in Gainesville, Florida
- Pete Christy is in Gainesville to bring the latest updates on today’s game
- Preview: Red Raiders set for Gainesville Regional
Texas Senate to resume special session
- The Texas Senate will meet today to discuss property tax relief as part of the first special legislative session
- The Senate must decide whether to pass the House’s bill or do nothing
- Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott calls immediate special session to address property taxes and border issues
Apartment building collapse investigation
- City leaders will give an update on plans to demolish an apartment building after a partial collapse in Davenport, Iowa
- Three people are still missing and believed to be in the rubble
- Find the latest updates here: Iowa officials expected to detail demolition plans for partially collapsed building
Senate passes debt ceiling bill
- The Senate passed the bi-partisan debt ceiling bill last night ending the threat of the nation’s first ever default
- President Biden says he will sign the bill as soon as possible and will address the nation later tonight
- Read more here: Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden
