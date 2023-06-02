Friday morning top stories: Flooding closes parts of Highway 87

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Flooding closes parts of Highway 87

Area roadways remain flooded after torrential rain caused flash flooding in parts of Lynn and Garza Counties

Fast rising water left dozens of drivers stranded near O’Donnell

WATCH: Major roads near Tahoka, O’Donnell, Post closed due to flash flooding

Red Raider Baseball to take on U-Conn in first round of NCAA Regional

Texas Senate to resume special session

The Texas Senate will meet today to discuss property tax relief as part of the first special legislative session

The Senate must decide whether to pass the House’s bill or do nothing

Read more here: Gov. Greg Abbott calls immediate special session to address property taxes and border issues

Apartment building collapse investigation

City leaders will give an update on plans to demolish an apartment building after a partial collapse in Davenport, Iowa

Three people are still missing and believed to be in the rubble

Find the latest updates here: Iowa officials expected to detail demolition plans for partially collapsed building

Senate passes debt ceiling bill

The Senate passed the bi-partisan debt ceiling bill last night ending the threat of the nation’s first ever default

President Biden says he will sign the bill as soon as possible and will address the nation later tonight

Read more here: Just days to spare, Senate gives final approval to debt ceiling deal, sending it to Biden

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.