KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dallas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dallas, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

She is super outgoing and loves to play fetch and tag. She does very well with other dogs and is house trained and crate trained. Dallas is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

