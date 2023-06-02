Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday morning.

Curtis Williams was indicted on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child back in 2020. In addition to his sentence, Williams must register as a sex offender.

Williams must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

“After this happened, the very first thing that came out of your mouth was that you said you were going to jail if anyone knew what you had done. You knew the consequences before you did what you did,” the judge stated.

Williams defense attorney Dan Hurley argued registering as a sex offender for life was already punishment enough.

Williams knowingly and intentionally had sexual relations with a child under the age of 14, according to a police report.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.