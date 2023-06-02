Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Lynn County
Major roads near Tahoka, O’Donnell, Post closed due to flash flooding
Tornado watch for counties in blue until 8 p.m. Central Friday, June 2.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storms moving through South Plains
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Whiteface woman dies in Hockley Co. crash
Wesley Rush, 60
Lubbock man reported missing found safe
FM 1729 crash
3-vehicle crash in northeast Lubbock Co. leaves one seriously injured

Latest News

A zoo in Tyler, Texas, says it is thrilled to announce the birth of a litter of cheetah cubs.
Significant milestone: Zoo welcomes new litter of endangered cheetah cubs
A Utah school district is banning the Bible.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools
FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causes double transactions, fees; bank now says situation resolved
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
6100 block of 37th St. shooting
One seriously injured in west Lubbock shooting