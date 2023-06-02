Red Raiders top No. 10 UCONN in NCAA Regional

GAINESVILLE, FL (KCBD) - Texas Tech got off to a good start in Gainesville, beating 2nd seed UCONN 3-2 on Friday afternoon.

The Red Raiders opened up the Gainesville Regional with an RBI double from Kevin Bazzell to give Tech a 1-0 lead in the Top of the 1st.

In the 5th, with 2 outs, Zac Vooletich had a huge 2 run single to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Tech left the bases loaded in the 5th and couldn’t add more.

It’s National Donut day and Red Raider pitcher Mason Molina had zeros on the board for UCONN, keeping the Huskies silent with 10 strikeouts through six innings.

UCONN got their first hit with two outs in the sixth.

Molina walked the first two batters in the 7th and his day was done.

UCONN scored two to pull within one run at 3-2 after 7 innings.

In the Bottom of the 8th, UCONN had a runner on third with one out, but failed to score.

Texas Tech picks up their 40th win of the season and stays in the winner’s bracket as they meet the Florida/Florida A&M winner 5 p.m. Central Time Saturday.

