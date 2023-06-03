Cloudy Start to Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overcast, misty, foggy conditions this morning with sprinkles and showers mixed in. Sun begins to become more prominent towards the end of the morning and early afternoon. Highs today upper 70s and low 80s.

Quickcast (KCBD)

Afternoon remains relatively clear of rain for most, with some thunderstorms initiating in the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms sweep through the area, mostly through tomorrow morning. Marginal severe risk with hail up to an inch winds up to 60 mph. Flooding is a concern due to the large amount of rain we’ve received in the last several days.

Severe Risk Today (KCBD)

Lows tonight upper 50s and low 60s. Rain and thunderstorm chances continue for several days, peaking Sunday and Monday and dwindling into Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KCBD)

