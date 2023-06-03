Lubbock widow asking drivers to watch for tractors after husband killed by drunk driver

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You may see more tractors on the road after the rain clears up - from workers mowing along highways to farmers working to beat a planting deadline.

A Lubbock widow is asking you to be cautious on the roads after her husband was killed in a wreck while changing a tractor tire.

“We had plans that we’re going to...I’m going to retire next year,” Deborah Harr said. “There’s nobody to retire with.”

On a day back in October, her husband Timothy was on his tractor, mowing city parks and along the interstate and on this tractor.

“He was four miles from the shop and the tire started going low,” Deborah said.

He pulled over to air up his tire on North University and FM 2641.

“A drunk driver was coming from the back of him, and she hit him straight on,” Deborah said.

Timothy died at the scene.

“My life has been turned upside down,” Deborah said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

State troopers say the driver of the pickup that hit Timothy was Stephanie Fair. She was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. With more tractors on the road soon, Deborah is asking for drivers to stay alert.

“Don’t drink and drive first of all, and I see people texting and stuff. It doesn’t have to be a drunk driver if you’re looking at your phone or stuff like that, just pay attention,” Deborah said.

Deborah recalls Timothy telling her it wasn’t safe to pull over on the highway.

“Even Tim told me that it was very dangerous for them to be on the highway,” Deborah said. “He said the cars don’t slow down; they just go very fast.”

So, Deborah is asking drivers to look out for tractors, especially when they’re mowing like Timothy was, or when the producers are moving from farm to farm.

“I was raised by a farmer, and I know the ins and outs of the way they need to move the equipment,” Deborah said.

Deborah said you never know when it could be one of your own. So, she’s sending the message to move over and slow down, so it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Nobody needs to go through the pain,” Deborah said.

