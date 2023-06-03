Saturday morning top stories: Pedestrian seriously injured in collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Saturday

South Lubbock collision

One person has serious injuries after a hit-and-run in South Lubbock.

Lubbock Police were called to 74th St. and University Ave. just before 10:00 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers found one person with serious injuries.

West Lubbock shooting

One person is seriously injured after a shooting in West Lubbock.

Officers arrived at a shots fired call near 37th St. and Ironton Ave. just after 3:30 Friday afternoon and found a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Churchill Downs suspends racing

Churchill Downs is temporarily suspending horse racing at its facilities after 12 horses died at the track over the last two months.

One of those deaths includes “Wild on Ice”, a racehorse out of Lamesa.

