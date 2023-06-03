Sounds of West Texas: Tribute to Our Military South Plains Honor Flight Benefit

Provided by Cactus Theater

The Sounds of West Texas will be presenting the annual “Tribute to Our Military” show and some show proceeds will benefit the Texas South Plains Honor Flight. Some of Lubbock’s finest musicians will be doing a great mix of music and some fantastic patriotic songs to honor our military in the way in which they truly deserve. Along with your purchase of a show ticket, a donation bucket and a silent auction - there will be some other ways that funds will be raised on the evening of the show.

Don’t miss this outstanding show that will take you back in time with many favorite classic songs, plus some original and familiar songs about living in America! These songs will make you proud to be an American for sure! There will be a mix of some classic country, current country, pop nostalgia, soft rock and more. The evening will have a couple of very moving moments that are sure to inspire. You will be proud to take part in showing our military how much we appreciate the sacrifices they have made for our country!

Featured performers will be: emcee Billy Don Hampton, Larry Allen, Steve Burrus, Jimmy Henderson, Brenda Hopkins, Mike Huffman, Donnetta Lippe, Katherine McLamore Lowrance, Donnie Martin, The McCreights (Jeff McCreight, Julie McCreight Arriaga, Mike McCreight), Kallie Rogers, Rustic Road (group), Betty Smith, Baxter Vaughan, Mark Wallney, Steve Williams and Erin Wolffe. Bring the whole family for an evening of fun and inspiration!

The doors will open at 6:15, and some door prizes will be given away at 6:50. The show will begin at an earlier time than most Cactus shows - at 7:00 pm.

Tickets are $20 for all floor and standard balcony seats; while the limited 8 box seats in the balcony are $40 - which includes concessions. If you buy the box seats, simply show your ticket at the ticket booth upon arrival to receive your wristband for the concessions.

You can get tickets online or by calling the box office at 806.762.3233 Or, you can purchase tickets at the door on the evening of the show.

