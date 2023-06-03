Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Slight chance for showers, storms tonight.

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: As of 7:00 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parmer and Castro counties until 7:30 p.m. tonight. The possible hazards that are associated with this storm are wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies tonight. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. There is a slight chance of overnight showers and storms across the area tonight as well.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Storm chances return Sunday night with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight showers and storm chances are looking strong as of today.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Monday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, with high temperatures in the lower 20s. There is a likely chance we will have showers and storms Monday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado watch for counties in blue until 8 p.m. Central Friday, June 2.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat shifting east
6100 block of 37th St. shooting
One seriously injured in west Lubbock shooting
Flooded streets in Lubbock TX
Why do Lubbock streets flood every time it rains? They were designed to.
Curtis Williams
Lubbock man sentenced to 25 years for aggravated sexual assault of a child
Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted are back in custody following their arrests last month. Texas 10...
Top 10 Most Wanted fugitive captured in Lubbock

Latest News

Quickcast
Cloudy Start to Saturday
Tornado watch for counties in blue until 8 p.m. Central Friday, June 2.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat shifting east
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, June 2
KCBD Weather at 10 for Friday, Jun. 2