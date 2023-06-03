Slight chance for showers, storms tonight.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: As of 7:00 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Parmer and Castro counties until 7:30 p.m. tonight. The possible hazards that are associated with this storm are wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies tonight. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. There is a slight chance of overnight showers and storms across the area tonight as well.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

Storm chances return Sunday night with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight showers and storm chances are looking strong as of today.

Raincast (KCBD)

Monday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph, with high temperatures in the lower 20s. There is a likely chance we will have showers and storms Monday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (KCBD)

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.