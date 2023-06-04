Red Raiders top No. 2 Florida thanks to Gavin Kash Homers

GAINESVILLE, FL (KCBD) - Gavin Kash hit two home runs to help lead the third-seeded Red Raiders past the No. 2 overall seed Florida 5-4 in Gainesville Saturday night.

That keeps Tech as the only undefeated team left in the Gainesville Regional.

It was a pitcher’s duel early as Tech pitcher Kyle Robinson and Gator starter Brandon Sproat hurling 98-100MPH kept the game scoreless through three.

After the Gators took a 1-0 lead in the 4th, Austin Green hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.

Gavin Kash hit a solo shot in the 5th to make it 3-1 Texas Tech. It was his 25th homer of the season.

Top of the 6th, after a walk, Robinson was relieved by Ryan Free and the Gators hit a two run homer to tie the game at 3.

It stayed that way till the bottom of the 8th when Kash hit is second home run of the game, a two-run blast to give Tech a 5-3 lead. Kash has 26 homers this season.

The Gators scored one in the 9th to make it 5-4.

Florida and UCONN meet in an elimination game 11 a.m. Central Time Sunday.

The winner will turn around and face Texas Tech at 5 p.m. Central Time Sunday.

If Texas Tech wins, they advance to the Super Regional.

If the Red Raiders lose, the two team will meet again Monday at a time to be announced.

The Red Raiders move to 41-21 on the season with a monstrous win.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.