Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Storms unlikely until late tonight

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Adam Young
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Rain chances won’t be going anywhere quite yet just taking on a different form.  After a very active stretch of weather, we’ll become less worried about severe weather.  Does that mean we won’t see any, no.  We could see some storms pulse up, but they won’t be your spring like storms.  But the recent rains have left enough moisture that day in and day out we’ll have at least a slight chance.  Afternoon heating rises that moisture, creates some storms, and they fall apart closer to sunset.  Then we look for any storms that formed in New Mexico to see if they can get carried down in the late evening/overnight hours.  We’ll lose some of that energy as we go through the week and that’ll help to finally warm us up.  Question remains if it’ll dry us out though.  Temps to start your next work week will hang around in the 70s, but we could see close to 90 by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets in Lubbock TX
Why do Lubbock streets flood every time it rains? They were designed to.
A pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at 74th and...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in collision with vehicle at 74th & University
The governor identified the victim as Sgt. Cory Maynard.
West Virginia trooper killed in ambush-style shooting; suspect in custody
Deborah Harr and her husband, Timothy.
Lubbock widow asking drivers to watch for tractors after husband killed by drunk driver
Gavin Kash hit two home runs to help lead the third-seeded Red Raiders past the No. 2 overall...
Red Raiders top No. 2 Florida thanks to Gavin Kash homers

Latest News

Raincast
Showers, storms continue Saturday night
KCBD Weather at 10 for Saturday, Jun. 3
Quickcast
Cloudy Start to Saturday
Tornado watch for counties in blue until 8 p.m. Central Friday, June 2.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe threat shifting east