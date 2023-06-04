Storms unlikely until late tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Rain chances won’t be going anywhere quite yet just taking on a different form. After a very active stretch of weather, we’ll become less worried about severe weather. Does that mean we won’t see any, no. We could see some storms pulse up, but they won’t be your spring like storms. But the recent rains have left enough moisture that day in and day out we’ll have at least a slight chance. Afternoon heating rises that moisture, creates some storms, and they fall apart closer to sunset. Then we look for any storms that formed in New Mexico to see if they can get carried down in the late evening/overnight hours. We’ll lose some of that energy as we go through the week and that’ll help to finally warm us up. Question remains if it’ll dry us out though. Temps to start your next work week will hang around in the 70s, but we could see close to 90 by next weekend.

