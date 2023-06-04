Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech baseball one win away from Super Regional

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Sunday

President Biden signs debt ceiling bill into law

President Joe Biden signed the debt ceiling bill into law Saturday. This will suspend the nation’s debt limit through January 1, 2025.

Biden’s signing came 2 days before the June 5th deadline, which is when the treasury department warned it would no longer have money to pay the nation’s bills.

South Lubbock collision update

Lubbock police have identified the pedestrian who was hit by a car in South Lubbock Friday night.

LPD responded to the area of 74th and University just before 10:00 p.m. Friday and found Jaime Cardenas with serious injuries.

Texas Tech baseball defeats #2 Florida

Texas Tech baseball defeated #2 overall ranked Florida on Saturday by a final score of 5-4.

Florida and UCONN will play an elimination game at 11 a.m. today, and the winner will face Texas Tech at 5 p.m. for a chance to advance to the Super Regional.

