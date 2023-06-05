Medically Speaking
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today

Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.(kfda)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities recovered a body from Lawrence Lake Monday morning.

About 9:03 a.m. today, Amarillo Police Department officers were called about a possible dead person in Lawrence Lake, police said.

The APD Dive Team found a dead person in the lake and recovered the body, police said.

More details will be released when they are made available.

The APD Dive Team will be patrolling the lake throughout today, police said.

APD is encouraging everyone to avoid standing water.

