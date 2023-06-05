Medically Speaking
Extra Innings Team of the Week: New Home Leopards

New Home is now headed back to the 2A State Baseball Tournament in Round Rock, the 4th time in...
New Home is now headed back to the 2A State Baseball Tournament in Round Rock, the 4th time in five years and back-to-back for the Leopards.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW HOME, TX (KCBD) - The New Home Leopards are the Extra Innings Team of the Week!

New Home is now headed back to the 2A State Baseball Tournament in Round Rock, the 4th time in five years and back-to-back for the Leopards.

They come off of a sweep of Hawley in the Regional Finals, sweeping them 5-1 and 12-2 to advance.

New Home will battle Shiner in the State Semifinals game, the Comanches undefeated in the postseason so far and allowing no more than two runs per game.

The 2A State Semifinal game between New Home and Shiner 7pm Wednesday from Dell Diamond Field in Round Rock.

