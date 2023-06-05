Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Florida tops Texas Tech, forcing Gainesville Regional Title Game Monday

Red Raiders before the Sunday game vs. Florida.
Red Raiders before the Sunday game vs. Florida.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, FL (KCBD) - Florida scored four runs with two outs in the sixth inning to break open a scoreless game as the Gators topped Texas Tech 7-1 Sunday night.

Now Texas Tech and Florida will meet Monday in a Gainesville Regional Winner take all contest.

The pitchers controlled the game early as the Red Raider starter Zane Petty didn’t allow a base hit until the 5th.

Scoreless in the Top of the 6th, Florida had runners at 2nd and 3rd with no outs. Jase Lopez came in to pitch.

A crazy sequence ensued with a grounder to third. The throw home got the runner trying to score. Then the runner at first got caught in between first and second. The other runner tried to score and the throw home got him out at home. That left Florida with a runner at second and two outs.

However, Tech had trouble getting that final out and the Gators plated four runs to take a 4-0 lead.

In the Bottom of the 8th, Tech finally knocked Florida’s starting pitcher Cade Fisher out of the game.

Will Burns started the inning off with a double. Nolen Hester beat out a hit to first to give Tech two on with no outs.

Kevin Bazzell’s sacrifice fly allowed Burns to score to make it 4-1.

Florida scored three in the top of the 9th to stretch the lead to 7-1.

Texas Tech (41-22) will need to beat the Gators Monday at 11 a.m. in order to advance to the Super Regional.

If the Red Raider can beat Florida, they would visit 15th seeded South Carolina in Columbia in the Super Regional.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooded streets in Lubbock TX
Why do Lubbock streets flood every time it rains? They were designed to.
A pedestrian is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle at 74th and...
Police identify pedestrian seriously injured in collision with vehicle at 74th & University
Gavin Kash hit two home runs to help lead the third-seeded Red Raiders past the No. 2 overall...
Red Raiders top No. 2 Florida thanks to Gavin Kash homers
Deborah Harr and her husband, Timothy.
Lubbock widow asking drivers to watch for tractors after husband killed by drunk driver
A recent high school graduate receiving a free basket from Brittany and Devins Angels non-profit.
Lubbock woman makes baskets for recent high school grads

Latest News

Gavin Kash hit two home runs to help lead the third-seeded Red Raiders past the No. 2 overall...
Red Raiders top No. 2 Florida thanks to Gavin Kash homers
Texas Tech baseball beats No. 2 Florida
Texas Tech got off to a good start in Gainesville, beating 2nd seed UCONN 3-2 on Friday...
Red Raiders top No. 10 UCONN in NCAA Regional
Red Raiders beat UConn 3-2