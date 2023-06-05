Florida tops Texas Tech, forcing Gainesville Regional Title Game Monday

GAINESVILLE, FL (KCBD) - Florida scored four runs with two outs in the sixth inning to break open a scoreless game as the Gators topped Texas Tech 7-1 Sunday night.

Now Texas Tech and Florida will meet Monday in a Gainesville Regional Winner take all contest.

The pitchers controlled the game early as the Red Raider starter Zane Petty didn’t allow a base hit until the 5th.

Scoreless in the Top of the 6th, Florida had runners at 2nd and 3rd with no outs. Jase Lopez came in to pitch.

A crazy sequence ensued with a grounder to third. The throw home got the runner trying to score. Then the runner at first got caught in between first and second. The other runner tried to score and the throw home got him out at home. That left Florida with a runner at second and two outs.

However, Tech had trouble getting that final out and the Gators plated four runs to take a 4-0 lead.

In the Bottom of the 8th, Tech finally knocked Florida’s starting pitcher Cade Fisher out of the game.

Will Burns started the inning off with a double. Nolen Hester beat out a hit to first to give Tech two on with no outs.

Kevin Bazzell’s sacrifice fly allowed Burns to score to make it 4-1.

Florida scored three in the top of the 9th to stretch the lead to 7-1.

Texas Tech (41-22) will need to beat the Gators Monday at 11 a.m. in order to advance to the Super Regional.

If the Red Raider can beat Florida, they would visit 15th seeded South Carolina in Columbia in the Super Regional.

