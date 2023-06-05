Medically Speaking
Heavy rainfall possible tonight, mostly dry tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in tonight’s forecast. At this time expectations for these storms to become severe are low.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Brief periods of heavy rainfall are possible tonight with these showers and storms.

Tuesday will be a little warmer with high temperatures getting near 80°. Expect mostly sunny skies in the morning and afternoon hours. Northeast winds will be very light, just around 5 mph.

Tuesday night there is a slight chance for showers in the late afternoon and evening hours. Partly cloudy skies in the evening will become mostly cloudy after midnight. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph with low temperatures near 60°.

Storm chances return Wednesday, some possibly being severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with south winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

