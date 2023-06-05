KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pucke

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Pucke, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! He is a one-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

This sweet boy has a lot of personality! Staff says he is goofy, outgoing and loves being around people. He also gets along well with other dogs. Pucke is up to date on all his shots, is fixed and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

