Monday morning top stories: Pedestrian struck by SUV seriously injured in East Lubbock

Texas Tech vs #2 Florida

Texas Tech will take on #2 Florida in the Regional Championship game in Gainesville, Florida

The game starts at 11 a.m. today

Details here: Florida tops Texas Tech, forcing Gainesville Regional Title Game Monday

Pedestrian struck by SUV seriously injured in East Lubbock

A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit bay an SUV just before 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of Parkway Drive

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries

More here: Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with vehicle at Parkway Drive & Redbud Ave.

Deadly plane crash investigation

Four people are dead after a business jet crash in Virginia

The plane missed its destination in New York and violated the air space over Washington, D.C.

Latest developments here: No survivors found after plane that flew over DC and led to fighter jet scramble crashes in Virginia

