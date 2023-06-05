Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with vehicle at Parkway Drive & Redbud Ave.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle at Parkway Drive and Redbud Avenue.

Police say the call came in at 9:45 p.m.

Parkway Drive will be closed for westbound traffic from Zenith Avenue to MLK Jr. Blvd while police work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

