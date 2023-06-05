Medically Speaking
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with vehicle at Parkway Drive & Redbud Ave.

(KCBD File Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle at Parkway Drive and Redbud Avenue.

Police say the call came in at 9:45 p.m.

Parkway Drive will be closed for westbound traffic from Zenith Avenue to MLK Jr. Blvd while police work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

