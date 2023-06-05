Medically Speaking
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle at Parkway Drive & Redbud Ave.

A man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in East Lubbock Sunday night.
A man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in East Lubbock Sunday night.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in East Lubbock Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian near Parkway Drive and Redbud Ave. Officers found 60year-old Rickey Morrison with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

Investigators believe Morrison was walking north in the roadway and was struck by a passenger car driven by 20-year-old Jessie Howle traveling west in the righthand lane.

Police say no charges have been filed at this time. The incident remains under investigation.

