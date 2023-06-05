Medically Speaking
Possible showers tonight, tomorrow

By Shania Jackson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. There is also a slight chance of rain in the forecast for overnight hours.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Monday will be partly cloudy throughout the day, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Raincast
Raincast(KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Showers and storm chances are slimmer Monday night.

Tuesday will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds will be very light, around 5 mph.

