Possible showers tonight, tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. There is also a slight chance of rain in the forecast for overnight hours.

Raincast (KCBD)

Monday will be partly cloudy throughout the day, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Raincast (KCBD)

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s. Northeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph. Showers and storm chances are slimmer Monday night.

Tuesday will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Northeast winds will be very light, around 5 mph.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.