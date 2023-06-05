Prominent Lubbock media personality Dave King dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dave King, a prominent Lubbock media personality and the first chairman of the South Plains Chapter of the Honor Flight has died.

King’s son, Landon King, announced his death on social media Monday afternoon.

King helped jumpstart the Texas South Plains Honor Flight in 2012. He hosted fundraisers and was a vocal supporter of the cause.

In addition, King had a long career in advertising and radio, including KSEL, KAMC and KLBK Radio, 950 AM and KFYO.

Landon King stated his father died comfortably at the family home he shared with his wife of over 50 years, where they raised their children.

A Celebration of Life will be announced in the coming days, memorializing King’s life and impact on his family, friends and community.

