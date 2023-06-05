Three home runs help Florida eliminate Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -In a winner take all Gainesville Regional Final, #2 overall seed Florida hit three home runs to blast past the Red Raiders 6-0 in Gainesville Monday.

The Gators advance to host 15 seed South Carolina in a best of 3 Super Regional series next weekend.

The Red Raiders only managed four hits on the afternoon and had two errors in the game.Texas Tech only mustered up 1 run in back to back games against the Gators, getting outscored 13-1 in the two Regional Final contests.

Scoreless in the third, Wyatt Langford hit a solo home run to put the Gators up 1-0.

Another Florida long ball from BT Riopelle, a two-run blast, made it 3-0 after 4.

Riopelle added another two run homer off Brandon Beckel in a three run fifth to make it 6-0 Gators.

Making their 7th Regional Final in a row, the Red Raiders finish the season 41-23.

