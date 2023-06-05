Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Three home runs help Florida eliminate Red Raiders

The Red Raiders would be headed to the Gainesville Regional as a 3-seed. June baseball has...
The Red Raiders would be headed to the Gainesville Regional as a 3-seed. June baseball has become the standard in Lubbock since head coach Tim Tadlock joined the program in 2013.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -In a winner take all Gainesville Regional Final, #2 overall seed Florida hit three home runs to blast past the Red Raiders 6-0 in Gainesville Monday.

The Gators advance to host 15 seed South Carolina in a best of 3 Super Regional series next weekend.

The Red Raiders only managed four hits on the afternoon and had two errors in the game.Texas Tech only mustered up 1 run in back to back games against the Gators, getting outscored 13-1 in the two Regional Final contests.

Scoreless in the third, Wyatt Langford hit a solo home run to put the Gators up 1-0.

Another Florida long ball from BT Riopelle, a two-run blast, made it 3-0 after 4.

Riopelle added another two run homer off Brandon Beckel in a three run fifth to make it 6-0 Gators.

Making their 7th Regional Final in a row, the Red Raiders finish the season 41-23.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in East Lubbock Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle at Parkway Drive & Redbud Ave.
Red Raiders before the Sunday game vs. Florida.
Florida tops Texas Tech, forcing Gainesville Regional Title Game Monday
On Daybreak Sunday
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech baseball one win away from Super Regional
A recent high school graduate receiving a free basket from Brittany and Devins Angels non-profit.
Lubbock woman makes baskets for recent high school grads
Gavin Kash hit two home runs to help lead the third-seeded Red Raiders past the No. 2 overall...
Red Raiders top No. 2 Florida thanks to Gavin Kash homers

Latest News

Red Raiders before the Sunday game vs. Florida.
Florida tops Texas Tech, forcing Gainesville Regional Title Game Monday
Gavin Kash hit two home runs to help lead the third-seeded Red Raiders past the No. 2 overall...
Red Raiders top No. 2 Florida thanks to Gavin Kash homers
Texas Tech baseball beats No. 2 Florida
Texas Tech got off to a good start in Gainesville, beating 2nd seed UCONN 3-2 on Friday...
Red Raiders top No. 10 UCONN in NCAA Regional