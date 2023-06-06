LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - AThe Museum of Texas Tech University Association invites you to attend the 9th Annual Art on the Llano Estacado Art Exhibition and Sale. Our premiere Show allows for over 40 select artists to share their work with the Museum of Texas Tech University and art patrons like you!

Art on the Llano Estacado is an unparalleled evening of discovery and fun as new works of art are presented for purchase.

By attending the 9th Annual Art on the Llano Estacado Art Exhibition and Sale you are supporting the Museum of Texas Tech University. Proceeds from this exclusive event assist the Museum Association in its continued commitment to providing free educational programming and outreach at the Museum.

Visit the Museum Association website at: www.mottua.org

Opening Night:

Thursday | June 15, 2023

– Celebration of Artists Cocktail Party

Friday | June 16, 2023

– Reception and Sale

Location: Helen DeVitt Jones Sculpture Court at Museum of Texas Tech University

Tickets: $200 Includes cocktails, dinner, open bar, bid book, and musical entertainment.

Public Exhibition & Art Sale:

Saturday | June 17, 2023 | 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday | June 18, 2023 | 1:00pm-4:00pm

Complete Schedule:

June 16, 2023: Opening night of the Art on the Llano Estacado Art Exhibition and Sale (a ticketed event which includes open bar, dinner, entertainment, bid book, and you will have the first opportunity to purchase art before the public)

June 17-18, 2023: Art Exhibition will be open to the public; any unsold art will be available for purchase (public event)

