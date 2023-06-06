Medically Speaking
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor

Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Nicholas Dominique Bueno(Lynn County Sheriff's Office)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Court documents filed Thursday, June 1, argue former O’Donnell High School boy’s basketball coach Nicholas Bueno should be found guilty of attempted enticement of a minor based on text messages between Bueno and an underage student.

The trial brief filed claims Bueno took a “substantial step” in grooming a minor for sexual contact. On Tuesday, May 30, Bueno pled guilty to three counts of transfer of obscene material to a minor. Bueno is requesting a trial for the attempted enticement of a minor charge.

An investigation into Bueno began in October, 2022, for an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

*GRAPHIC WARNING* Some of the following content may not be suitable for some readers.

Court documents claim Bueno would attempt to control the minor by manipulating and shaming her. A detailed text message from Bueno to the victim says “‘I didn’t pursue you to be in the f****** friend zone.”'

Additionally, the document states Bueno would consistently compliment the minor in a sexual manner in an attempt to “normalize his pursuit of a sexual relationship”.

Bueno is also accused of sending the victim sexually explicit photos and videos of himself.

Bueno could face up to 10 years in prison for each of the three counts if the judge accepts a guilty plea. If he’s found guilty of Enticement of a Minor, he could face up to life in prison and be required to register as a sex offender.

