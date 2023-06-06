Kyle Lovorn leaving Lady Pirates after 7 seasons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 7 seasons, including two trips to State, Kyle Lovorn has announced he is stepping down as the Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates Girls Basketball Coach.

I spoke with Coach Lovorn. He is going to l take a basketball break and will be pursing another career while spending time with his family.

Lovorn and the Lady Pirates beat #1 Monterey in the Regional Final this past season, making it to the 5A State Championship game.

We wish Coach Lovorn the best.

Thank you for the last seven years! pic.twitter.com/KEyoUSFCcD — Kyle Lovorn (@coach_k_lo) June 6, 2023

