Kyle Lovorn leaving Lady Pirates after 7 seasons

the Lady Pirates beat Monterey and Coronado by 10 points each to improve to (21-4) on the...
the Lady Pirates beat Monterey and Coronado by 10 points each to improve to (21-4) on the season. The veteran-led team beat the Lady Plainsmen 67-57 and the Lady Mustangs 51-41.(KCBD Photo)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 7 seasons, including two trips to State, Kyle Lovorn has announced he is stepping down as the Lubbock Cooper Lady Pirates Girls Basketball Coach.

I spoke with Coach Lovorn. He is going to l take a basketball break and will be pursing another career while spending time with his family.

Lovorn and the Lady Pirates beat #1 Monterey in the Regional Final this past season, making it to the 5A State Championship game.

We wish Coach Lovorn the best.

