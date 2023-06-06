Medically Speaking
LFR warns of scam calls asking for donations

Lubbock Fire Rescue is warning Lubbock citizens about scam calls claiming to be LFR.
Lubbock Fire Rescue is warning Lubbock citizens about scam calls claiming to be LFR.(MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - - Lubbock Fire Rescue has been made aware of an array of scam calls portraying to be from Lubbock Fire Rescue and requesting donations from the public for new equipment.

To assist the citizens of Lubbock, Texas, we would remind you of the following:

  • Lubbock Fire Rescue does not and will never ask the public for any sort of donations or make phone calls like such.
  • If you receive a phone call or communication similar to this, end the call and report it to the Lubbock Police Department at their non-emergency line at (806) 775-2865

This scam call has been reported to the Lubbock Police Department and they are actively investigating.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Lubbock Fire Rescue.

