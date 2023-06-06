Marginal storm chances tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Overnight temperatures will be near 60°. Expect partly cloudy skies this evening, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 10 mph and will become south after midnight.

There is a very slight chance for showers late this evening, into the early morning hours of tomorrow.

Raincast (KCBD)

Wednesday will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms in the morning and early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with south winds around 5 to 10 mph.

Storm chances begin to increase Wednesday night. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s, with mostly cloudy skies. Southeast winds will be around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Raincast (KCBD)

There is a marginal chance for these storms to become severe, and as of right now, the main threat will be heavy rainfall.

Storm Prediction Center (KCBD)

Thursday is expected to stay dry with high temperatures in the upper 80s, and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be around 5 to 10 mph.

