Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Officials: Naked man dies after attempting to swim across channel while intoxicated

Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.
Officials said a man drowned while trying to swim across a channel while intoxicated.(Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (Gray News) – Officials in Illinois said a 25-year-old man drowned after he attempted to swim naked across a channel north of Petite Lake.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Long Channel located between Petite Lake and Spring Lake for a man who went underwater around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities searched for the man until his body was recovered from the water shortly after 6 a.m.

After investigating the man’s death, the sheriff’s office determined he was likely heavily intoxicated. They had spoken to witnesses who said the man was seen drinking at a birthday party.

After the party, officials said the man went to a home on West Forest Drive in Lake Villa and jumped from a pier into the lake with his clothes on.

The man swam to shore, and a relative helped him remove his wet clothes and took him to bed.

Investigators said they determined the man later left the bed and jumped back into the water, this time without wearing any clothes. Once in the lake, officials said he attempted to swim across the channel, but soon went underwater during this attempt.

Authorities are continuing to investigate, and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in East Lubbock Sunday night.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle at Parkway Drive & Redbud Ave.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Lawrence Lake in Amarillo.
Amarillo police recover body from Lawrence Lake today
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

Lubbock Fire Rescue is warning Lubbock citizens about scam calls claiming to be LFR.
LFR warns of scam calls asking for donations
In this undated photo provided by Lakhinder Vohra, Adina Azarian poses for a picture in East...
Plane that crashed in Virginia lost contact with air traffic controllers during ascent, feds say
A protester, holds a poster of Ajike Owens at the Marion County Courthouse, Tuesday, June 6,...
Sheriff probes self-defense claim of white woman who fatally shot Black neighbor in front of kids
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say