Tuesday morning top stories: Honor flight veterans return home

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Honor flight veterans return home

  • Dozens of veterans are back home after taking part in the South Plains Honor Flight
  • They spent three days in Washington, D.C. visiting the memorials built in their honor
  • WATCH: Texas South Plains Honor Flight heading home

District 6 community meeting

Apartment collapse victims recovered

