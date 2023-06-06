Tuesday morning top stories: Honor flight veterans return home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Honor flight veterans return home

Dozens of veterans are back home after taking part in the South Plains Honor Flight

They spent three days in Washington, D.C. visiting the memorials built in their honor

District 6 community meeting

Lubbock City Councilwoman Latrelle Joy is hosting a meeting tonight to get the public’s input on the future of the brick streets on Broadway

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and the Groves Branch Library

Apartment collapse victims recovered

Search teams recovered the two remaining victims of the apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa

The city is now focusing on safely demolishing the rest of the building

