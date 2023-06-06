Tuesday morning top stories: Honor flight veterans return home
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Honor flight veterans return home
- Dozens of veterans are back home after taking part in the South Plains Honor Flight
- They spent three days in Washington, D.C. visiting the memorials built in their honor
District 6 community meeting
- Lubbock City Councilwoman Latrelle Joy is hosting a meeting tonight to get the public’s input on the future of the brick streets on Broadway
- The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and the Groves Branch Library
Apartment collapse victims recovered
- Search teams recovered the two remaining victims of the apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa
- The city is now focusing on safely demolishing the rest of the building
