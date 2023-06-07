Bazzell, Harrelson named freshman All-Americans
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Texas Tech’s Kevin Bazzell and Gage Harrelson were named to the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, powered by Diamond Sports, the organization announced on Wednesday.
The duo represents the continued success under head coach Tim Tadlock as the Red Raiders have had a Freshman All-American by at least one publication in each of his 11 seasons at the helm. Earlier this season, Bazzell was named to the 2023 All-Big 12 Baseball First-Team while Harrelson was an honorable mention selection. Both were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.
Bazzell, a redshirt freshman, started 63 of 64 games, predominantly at third base in 2023. He produced the second-best batting average on the team hitting for a .348 average. His 24 doubles rank in the Top 10 in the NCAA, and was one of four Red Raiders to tally double-digit home runs which helped produce 62 RBI.
Harrelson, a true freshman, started 57 games in the outfield – 30 in centerfield, 26 in right field and once in left field. Harrelson owned a .324 batting average in his first season, 22 of which were multi-base hits. The speedy freshman led the Red Raiders in triples and stolen bases. Bazzell and Harrelson ranked one and two on the team in multi-hit games. Bazzell led the team with 28 such games while Harrelson owned 26, tied with teammate Nolen Hester for the second-most.
To view the full Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, visit baseballnews.com.
TEXAS TECH/COLLEGIATE BASEBALLFRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA HISTORY
Josh Bard, 1997
Brennan Burns, 1998
Roger Kieschnick, 2006
Miles Morgan, 2006
Barrett Barnes, 2010
Jamodrick McGruder, 2010
David Paiz, 2011
Eric Gutierrez, 2013
Jarrard Poteete, 2013
Dylan Dusek, 2014
Stephen Smith, 2014
Steven Gingery, 2016
Davis Martin, 2016
Josh Jung, 2017
Gabe Holt, 2018
Clayton Beeter, 2019
Cal Conley, 2020
Jace Jung, 2020
Nate Rombach, 2020
Hudson White, 2022
Kevin Bazzell, 2023
Gage Harrelson, 2023
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.