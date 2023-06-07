Bazzell, Harrelson named freshman All-Americans

LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Texas Tech’s Kevin Bazzell and Gage Harrelson were named to the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, powered by Diamond Sports, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The duo represents the continued success under head coach Tim Tadlock as the Red Raiders have had a Freshman All-American by at least one publication in each of his 11 seasons at the helm. Earlier this season, Bazzell was named to the 2023 All-Big 12 Baseball First-Team while Harrelson was an honorable mention selection. Both were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

Bazzell, a redshirt freshman, started 63 of 64 games, predominantly at third base in 2023. He produced the second-best batting average on the team hitting for a .348 average. His 24 doubles rank in the Top 10 in the NCAA, and was one of four Red Raiders to tally double-digit home runs which helped produce 62 RBI.

Harrelson, a true freshman, started 57 games in the outfield – 30 in centerfield, 26 in right field and once in left field. Harrelson owned a .324 batting average in his first season, 22 of which were multi-base hits. The speedy freshman led the Red Raiders in triples and stolen bases. Bazzell and Harrelson ranked one and two on the team in multi-hit games. Bazzell led the team with 28 such games while Harrelson owned 26, tied with teammate Nolen Hester for the second-most.

To view the full Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, visit baseballnews.com.

TEXAS TECH/COLLEGIATE BASEBALLFRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA HISTORY

Josh Bard, 1997

Brennan Burns, 1998

Roger Kieschnick, 2006

Miles Morgan, 2006

Barrett Barnes, 2010

Jamodrick McGruder, 2010

David Paiz, 2011

Eric Gutierrez, 2013

Jarrard Poteete, 2013

Dylan Dusek, 2014

Stephen Smith, 2014

Steven Gingery, 2016

Davis Martin, 2016

Josh Jung, 2017

Gabe Holt, 2018

Clayton Beeter, 2019

Cal Conley, 2020

Jace Jung, 2020

Nate Rombach, 2020

Hudson White, 2022

Kevin Bazzell, 2023

Gage Harrelson, 2023

