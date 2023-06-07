Medically Speaking
Bazzell, Harrelson named freshman All-Americans

Diamond Sports made announcement on Wednesday
Diamond Sports made announcement on Wednesday(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) -Texas Tech’s Kevin Bazzell and Gage Harrelson were named to the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, powered by Diamond Sports, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The duo represents the continued success under head coach Tim Tadlock as the Red Raiders have had a Freshman All-American by at least one publication in each of his 11 seasons at the helm. Earlier this season, Bazzell was named to the 2023 All-Big 12 Baseball First-Team while Harrelson was an honorable mention selection. Both were named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

Bazzell, a redshirt freshman, started 63 of 64 games, predominantly at third base in 2023. He produced the second-best batting average on the team hitting for a .348 average. His 24 doubles rank in the Top 10 in the NCAA, and was one of four Red Raiders to tally double-digit home runs which helped produce 62 RBI.

Harrelson, a true freshman, started 57 games in the outfield – 30 in centerfield, 26 in right field and once in left field. Harrelson owned a .324 batting average in his first season, 22 of which were multi-base hits. The speedy freshman led the Red Raiders in triples and stolen bases.  Bazzell and Harrelson ranked one and two on the team in multi-hit games. Bazzell led the team with 28 such games while Harrelson owned 26, tied with teammate Nolen Hester for the second-most.

To view the full Collegiate Baseball Freshmen All-American team, visit baseballnews.com.

TEXAS TECH/COLLEGIATE BASEBALLFRESHMAN ALL-AMERICA HISTORY

Josh Bard, 1997 

Brennan Burns, 1998

 Roger Kieschnick, 2006

 Miles Morgan, 2006

 Barrett Barnes, 2010

 Jamodrick McGruder, 2010

 David Paiz, 2011

 Eric Gutierrez, 2013 

Jarrard Poteete, 2013

 Dylan Dusek, 2014

 Stephen Smith, 2014

 Steven Gingery, 2016

 Davis Martin, 2016

 Josh Jung, 2017 

Gabe Holt, 2018

 Clayton Beeter, 2019

 Cal Conley, 2020 

Jace Jung, 2020 

Nate Rombach, 2020

Hudson White, 2022

Kevin Bazzell, 2023

Gage Harrelson, 2023

