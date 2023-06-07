Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

City of Wolfforth updates drought plan following water agreement with Lubbock

sprinklers
sprinklers(Pexels.com)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth has updated its Drought Contingency Plan following its water agreement with the City of Lubbock.

As of June 1, Wolfforth began purchasing its water from Lubbock and changed its drought plan to closely reflect Lubbock’s plan. The City of Wolfforth is now in stage 1 of its new plan.

Resident’s with a street address ending in an even number should water on Mondays and Thursday between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Residents with a street address ending in an odd number should water Tuesdays and Fridays between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Water should be restricted up to 1.5 inches per irrigation zone per week.

Here’s a summary from the city’s stage 1 plan:

  • Irrigation shall occur without water runoff, which can be accomplished by correctly cycling the sprinkler system and allowing time for the water to soak into the landscape between irrigation events
  • Drip irrigation is allowed
  • There are no restrictions on hand watering
  • New plant material may be irrigated on a more frequent basis until the new plant material is established, but only for 30 days

View the complete ordinance below:

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Flooding in Lynn County
Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for South Plains, surrounding areas after severe weather
Lubbock Co. crash leaves 2 seriously injured
Nicholas Dominique Bueno
Court documents claim former O’Donnell coach took ‘substantial steps’ in grooming minor
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for...
2 more infants die using Boppy loungers after product recall issued in 2021, authorities say

Latest News

Texas South Plains Honor Flight Day 3
SLIDESHOW: 2023 Texas South Plains Honor Flight
2023 Texas South Plains Honor Flight
2023 Texas South Plains Honor Flight
HWY 87 flooding
TxDOT reopens Hwy 87 after severe weather, flash flooding
Women Veteran's Day Banquet
Women Veteran’s Day Banquet to be hosted this Sunday