City of Wolfforth updates drought plan following water agreement with Lubbock

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Wolfforth has updated its Drought Contingency Plan following its water agreement with the City of Lubbock.

As of June 1, Wolfforth began purchasing its water from Lubbock and changed its drought plan to closely reflect Lubbock’s plan. The City of Wolfforth is now in stage 1 of its new plan.

Resident’s with a street address ending in an even number should water on Mondays and Thursday between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Residents with a street address ending in an odd number should water Tuesdays and Fridays between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Water should be restricted up to 1.5 inches per irrigation zone per week.

Here’s a summary from the city’s stage 1 plan:

Irrigation shall occur without water runoff, which can be accomplished by correctly cycling the sprinkler system and allowing time for the water to soak into the landscape between irrigation events

Drip irrigation is allowed

There are no restrictions on hand watering

New plant material may be irrigated on a more frequent basis until the new plant material is established, but only for 30 days

View the complete ordinance below:

