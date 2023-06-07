Medically Speaking
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Gloria

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Gloria, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a two-year-old pitbull mix who’s been at the shelter for about 10 months.

Gloria is a huge cuddle bug and would love nothing more than to curl up on the coach with you. She also enjoys going on walks and gets along with others dogs. Gloria is up to date on all her shots, is fixed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today at the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Pucke.

