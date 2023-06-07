Medically Speaking
LPD to conduct mapping operations Friday morning

Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit are scheduled to conduct...
Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit are scheduled to conduct two mapping operations on Friday, June 9th.(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Investigators with the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit are scheduled to conduct two mapping operations on Friday, June 9th.

The first operation is set to begin at 8:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Parkway Drive in connection to case 23-16601.The westbound lanes of Parkway Drive will be closed, and traffic will be diverted at Zenith Avenue.

The second operation is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of University Avenue in connection to case 23-16414.The northbound lanes of University Avenue will be closed, and traffic will be diverted at 78th Street.

Specific information about the closures can be received through LBKAlert. The public can sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.comand register for road closure alerts.

