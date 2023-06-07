LP&L warns against rise in scam calls

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Power & Light is warning consumers about a possible rise in scam calls during the summer months.

Customers typically use at least twice the amount of electricity and water during the summer; this rise in consumption often leads to a rise in scam callers attempting to take advantage of Lubbock consumers, according to Matt Rose with LP&L.

By knowing the typical signs of a scammer, Lubbock citizens can be prepared for these calls.

A scam call often starts with a live person, according to Rose. They may call with a sense of urgency, saying a bill must be paid within a certain amount of time or the electricity and water will be cut off. They may also list out an account number, trying to trick people into thinking they have this information. Typically, this number is fake.

“The City of Lubbock Utilities does not have live people call out and threaten disconnect if there’s not a payment within an hour-two hours,” Rose stated. “If someone calls you like this, it’s a scammer. Hang up. Call utilities at 775-2509 to report it.”

The scammers are not usually located within Lubbock or the United States, according to Rose. As a result, there is a limitation to what authorities can do to prevent or track down these nefarious individuals.

However, informing the Lubbock police or the Lubbock utilities department can help a customer make sure they are protected. One should also contact their financial institution, letting them know any identifying information they may have given.

“We don’t want anybody to fall victim to a scammer. But unfortunately, every single summer as these calls increase, we see that that’s the case,” Rose stated. “So, we try to get out and inform folks that this is going on, and remind them that if you get a call from a live person aggressively demanding that you pay your utility bill, that you do not engage, that you hang up, that you call us and see what the actual status of your account is.”

Rose urges people to not give out their personal information to make a payment over the phone. Scammers can use this information to steal money from innocent individuals.

